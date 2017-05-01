Raleigh councilman David Cox, often critical of development, will seek second term

City councilman David Cox plans to seek a second term representing North Raleigh.
Cox, a computer scientist, beat out longtime District B representative John Odom by about 260 votes in the 2015 election. He announced his reelection plans Monday morning for the Oct. 10 election.
“I am committed to ensuring that your voice continues to be heard and that your right to vote on and participate in important matters will continue as we grow the city together,” Cox said.
Cox is the fifth resident to announce his candidacy for the Raleigh City Council, and the first to say he’s running for the District B seat.
Mayor Nancy McFarlane, Mayor Pro Tem Kay Crowder, councilman Russ Stephenson and former councilman Stacy Miller have also announced their candidacies.
Cox gained notoriety a few years ago by organizing opposition to a Publix grocery store that was planned for the intersection of Dunn and Falls of Neuse roads. Cox has remained a harsh critic of development since joining the council and commonly challenges his peers.
Last summer, when McFarlane and others said the council should wait for the results of an internal audit to give big raises to emergency responders, Cox pushed for immediate action.
In January, when the council adopted an employee minimum wage of $13.76 per hour, Cox said the city should pay more.
In February, he was the only member to vote against a new code of conduct for council members. The code tries to limit how often council members offer their opinion on certain development proposals and how often members interact with certain city boards. Cox said he thinks the code unfairly censors council members in a way that hurts transparency.
In his announcement Monday, Cox emphasized his goal of improving citizen engagement.
“The future cannot simply be in the hands of a few wealthy and/or influential individuals,” Cox said. “I am committed to ensuring that the people of Raleigh have the opportunity to speak up, be heard, and be included on important issues – especially how Raleigh grows.”
Paul A. Specht: 919-460-2608, @AndySpecht
