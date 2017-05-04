Raleigh will close stretch of Glenwood Avenue this weekend for pipe repairs

Drivers should plan to avoid a stretch of Glenwood Avenue this weekend.
Raleigh plans to close a portion of Glenwood – from White Oak Road to St. Mary’s Street just north of Five Points – to replace water and sewer lines as part of regularly scheduled maintenance. The work will start at 8 p.m. Saturday and continue until 5 a.m. Monday.
The city announced the following detours:
▪ Motorists traveling southbound on Glenwood Avenue will turn right onto St. Mary’s, left onto Wade Avenue, and right on to the exit ramp for Glenwood;
▪ Motorists traveling northbound on Glenwood near Wade will turn left to exit to westbound Wade, turn right on St. Mary’s and left back onto Glenwood;
▪ Motorists traveling northbound on Glenwood between Wade and White Oak Road will turn right on White Oak, left on Anderson Drive and right back onto Glenwood;
▪ Motorists traveling along Wade should turn to travel northbound along St. Mary’s and left back onto Glenwood.
The N.C. Department of Transportation controls the road and needs Raleigh’s crews to finish the work quickly so construction doesn’t interfere with commuters during the work week. More than 30,000 people travel that part of Glenwood on weekdays.
The city originally planned to work on that section of road the weekend of April 21 but postponed the project because meteorologists expected rain. They were right.
