Here’s how you can help guide Raleigh’s growth through 2030

What should Raleigh do to make traffic less of a headache? How should the city create more housing for its poorest families?
Residents can share their thoughts on how Raleigh should grow over the next 13 years as the city works to update its 2030 Comprehensive Plan. The plan lays out Raleigh’s goals and strategies for development and its approach to economic, social and environmental issues.
The plan addresses housing, transportation, land use, historic preservation, economic development, public utilities, arts and culture and other topics.
Here are two ways you can get involved:
Go to a meeting
Raleigh’s city planning division is hosting five public meetings, each with its own theme, to get input from citizens. Two meetings on resilience and housing were held in early June. The remaining meetings will take place in the coming weeks.
▪ Development transitions: June 20 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Marsh Creek Community Center on New Hope Road
▪ Transportation: June 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pioneers Building in Method Road Community Park on Method Road
▪ Sustainability: July 11 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Durant Nature Preserve on Spottswood Street.
Sections of the plan are online at raleighnc.gov.
Residents can send their comments on the plan to Bynum Walter, the city’s senior planner, at bynum.walter@raleighnc.gov.
