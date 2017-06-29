Here’s one simple way to reduce crime in downtown Raleigh

There’s one thing you can do to reduce crime in downtown Raleigh:
Lock your car.
Theft from vehicles is the most frequently reported crime downtown. Since 2012, Raleigh police have responded to an average 125 vehicle break-ins each year in the downtown area. In more than 67 percent of cases, the vehicles were unlocked, said Raleigh police Capt. Thomas Vestal.
“If we could change that one thing, we could turn the direction of that crime,” Vestal said.
Police and representatives from security companies that work downtown met in the City Club Raleigh atop the Wells Fargo building Wednesday morning to discuss downtown’s biggest safety issues. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance arranged the event, and the nonprofit advocacy group hopes to have more conversations about keeping people safe.
“I thought it would be really important for everybody to just share information and go from there,” said Orage Quarles III, DRA’s interim president.
“If you have growth, you have all sorts of issues that come with that,” Quarles said. “The more we share information, the more the public knows, they can help us more than anything in reducing crime.”
Raleigh police are in contact with security companies that monitor downtown buildings, but the communication is sometimes inconsistent. DRA wants to help the groups develop a better alert system.
“Right now, it’s kind of piecemeal,” said Jerry Cassidy, director of operations for Allied Universal.
“Only one property knows that something happened because maybe it happened adjacent to their property,” Cassidy said. “Our hope is that through this forum we try to determine how we can build some kind of instant messaging network.”
Juveniles are responsible for many of the vehicle break-ins, said Senior Officer Charles Taylor of the Raleigh Police Department.
“One kid had so much change in his pocket that he couldn’t even run” when he saw police, Taylor said, recalling a juvenile who stole loose coins from cars. “He just sat down.”
While the most common downtown crime is theft from vehicles, the most common complaint from visitors is about aggressive panhandlers, according to police.
Visitors are most likely to fall victim to robbers late at night and on weekends, police said. They encourage everyone to travel in groups, walk in well-lit areas and avoid being distracted by cellphones.
Thieves often target people who have been drinking.
“We see people walking alone all the time who can barely walk, and they’re usually (the) victims,” Vestal said.
Visitors who want help navigating downtown Raleigh can contact the “safety ambassadors” the Downtown Raleigh Alliance deploys every night to handle a variety of situations, from escorting people to their destinations to jump-starting a dead car battery.
And if anyone – including security officers – sees something suspicious, they should call police.
“We don’t want your employees to feel like they’re bothering us,” Vestal told business leaders. “You’re not bothering us.”
John Stollmeyer, business development manager with Allied, said he likes the police department’s strategies.
“I was very encouraged today hearing the captain from Raleigh saying he has his officers getting out into the community walking around,” Stollmeyer said. “I’ve been to many cities. Raleigh feels very safe.”
Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht
Want help navigating downtown?
Safety ambassadors with the Downtown Raleigh Alliance patrol downtown parking decks and parking lots and are trained to handle a variety of circumstances. They can be reached every night by calling 919-368-7962.
