Raleigh releases map of possible BikeShare stations

Dedicated riders could rent a bicycle and pedal 8 miles from a wetlands center in Southeast Raleigh to the North Carolina Museum of Art west of downtown.
For the less ambitious, there are many easier options.
Raleigh recently released tentative locations for the 30 bicycle docks it plans to install across an 8-mile stretch of Raleigh’s core as part of its BikeShare program, which will allow residents and visitors to rent road bikes to move across the city. A map is online at bikeraleigh.org.
Last month, the City Council instructed staff to begin contract negotiations with Bewegen, a Canadian bike-rental company. City leaders chose Bewegen in part because of its plan to include 100 “e-bikes” that make pedaling a bit easier.
The station locations are preliminary, and Raleigh plans to collaborate with Bewegen on the final spots this fall, said Transportation Planning Manager Eric Lamb. The city hopes to launch BikeShare next spring.
The draft bike station map targets the core of downtown Raleigh – between Moore Square and Glenwood Avenue – as well as the area around N.C. State University.
The map shows stations at the following locations:
▪ Walnut Creek Wetland Center
▪ Chavis Park
▪ Chavis Way
▪ St. Augustine’s University
▪ Shaw University
▪ Duke Energy Center
▪ Raleigh Convention Center
▪ Moore Square
▪ Fayetteville Street between Martin and Hargett streets
▪ Oakwood, on Bloodworth Street between Jones and Lane streets
▪ Jones Street, between the history and natural science museums
▪ Raleigh City Hall
▪ Corner of Hillsborough and Dawson streets
▪ Person Street, near Franklin Street
▪ Seaboard Station
▪ Union Station
▪ Corner of Morgan and West streets
▪ Corner of Glenwood Avenue and Jones Street
▪ Corner of Glenwood Avenue and Peace Street
▪ Hillsborough and Morgan streets
▪ Pullen Park
▪ The N.C. State University Belltower
▪ Cameron Village
▪ Talley Student Union at N.C. State
▪ Hillsborough Street near Broughton Drive
▪ Burgaw Hall
▪ Stanhope apartments
▪ Meredith College
▪ North Carolina Museum of Art
Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht
Comments