Robber’s gunshot paralyzes 43-year-old Raleigh woman

A married restaurant worker and mother of four children, including a newborn infant, is paralyzed from a gunshot fired by a robber, and police have asked the public to help detectives find the gunman.
Detectives searching for the shooter say the armed robbery and aggravated assault is the most serious in a series of crimes targeting Hispanics who live in the Southeast Raleigh neighborhood just across the street from WakeMed Hospital.
“Hispanic families normally carry a lot of cash, and they are paid by the week,” said Raleigh detective Isaac Perez. “That’s probably the biggest allure to the criminal element.”
It was around 1 a.m. on Sept. 4 when Banancio Aguilar-Zavala, a 34-year-old construction worker, and his wife, Natalia Valle-Herrera, 43, pulled into a parking space in front of their apartment building in the 3200 block of Calumet Street.
The couple, who have been married for 12 years and living on Calumet Street for 17 years, had been at WakeMed that night after Aguilar-Zavala started having pain in his lower back, which he described as a work-related injury.
His wife was driving and as she pulled into the parking space, Aguilar-Zavala saw two people at the opposite end of the apartment building watching the car. The two men disappeared, and one reappeared from underneath a stairwell behind Valle-Herrera.
Aguilar-Zavala said his wife had just opened the door of the couple’s first-floor apartment where their children, ages 17, 11, 8 and five months old, were inside sleeping.
“He removed her purse, then he fired,” Aguilar-Zavala said Thursday while standing in front of his apartment.
Aguilar-Zavala said the armed man was standing about two feet from his wife and that the weapon did not accidentally misfire when he wrestled his wife’s purse from her hands.
“It was intentional,” Aquilar-Zavala said. “ Then he turned to me and said, ‘Give me your money.’ I told him I did have any money. I told him I just got out of the hospital. I showed him my hospital band.”
The man was standing about five feet away when he fired his pistol twice at Aguilar-Zavala.
Aguilar-Zavala was saved by the gun’s misfiring.
“His gun malfunctioned. It didn’t fire.” Aguilar-Zavala said. “Then he left running.”
Aguilar-Zavala raced to his wife who was on the ground screaming, “I’m dying.” He says he grabbed her and called 911.
Investigators say the bullet that struck Valle-Herrera in the back, severing her spine, was fired by the slim robber who appeared to be in his 20s. They said he was black and was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
Aguilar-Zavala said his wife was “out of danger” and remained a patient at WakeMed. She will eventually undergo “a lot of therapy and rehabilitation” to try and regain the use of her legs.
“We don’t know yet,” he said when asked if his wife’s paralysis is permanent.
Perez, the detective was guardedly optimistic.
“At first, the doctor was pretty confident she wouldn’t walk again,” he said. “He told me two days later that there was limited movement in her toes. So there’s hope.”
Aguilar-Zavala said his wife was “sad and scared. She wants to just come home and see her children.”
Spanish is the couple’s primary language, police said. The husband and wife told police that the gunman made it clear that he was there to rob them.
Perez and his partner, Jeremy Garkalns, described the victims as an innocent couple who didn’t put up a fight during the robbery.
“She’s a petite woman,” Garkalns said.
Perez said criminals targeting Latinos in the neighborhood for robbery happens “pretty often.”
“We try to work at it as best we can, but it’s a repeated problem,” he said. “This one here has probably been the worst.”
Police ask anyone with information that has even a small chance of helping detectives to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org to find out how to send information to police electronically.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @tmcdona75589225
