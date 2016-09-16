Bank robber sought in holdup at Fifth Third branch in Raleigh

Police were looking Friday for a man who robbed a bank on Six Forks Road by passing a teller a note demanding money and then walking out with the proceeds.
No one saw a gun during the holdup that happened about 11:55 a.m. Thursday at the Fifth Thuird bank branch at 5500 Six Forks Road, police said. They did not disclose whether the note or anything the man said implied he was armed.
Police released a surveillance-camera photo that shows a white man with a dark goatee and mustache and sideburns. He was wearing a dark T-shirt and a baseball-style cap that was white mesh with a dark panel in the front and a white bill.
Anyone who believes they may recognize the suspect or has other information that might help detectives find him was asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919- 834-HELP (4357) or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
