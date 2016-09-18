Man charged in wife’s slaying

A man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of his wife, whose body was found early Friday behind a furniture store on New Bern Avenue, police said Sunday.
Volodymyr Kocherhin, 51, is charged with murder in the death of Olha Kocherhina, 44, police said in a news release.
Police and EMS workers found Kocherhina’s body shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday behind Kimbrell’s Furniture at 5109 New Bern Ave., about 2.5 miles from her home on Panhill Way, police said.
Kocherhin was being held Sunday at the Wake County Detention Center.
