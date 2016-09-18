Crime

September 18, 2016 3:01 PM

Man charged in wife’s slaying

From staff reports

Raleigh

A man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of his wife, whose body was found early Friday behind a furniture store on New Bern Avenue, police said Sunday.

Volodymyr Kocherhin, 51, is charged with murder in the death of Olha Kocherhina, 44, police said in a news release.

Police and EMS workers found Kocherhina’s body shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday behind Kimbrell’s Furniture at 5109 New Bern Ave., about 2.5 miles from her home on Panhill Way, police said.

Kocherhin was being held Sunday at the Wake County Detention Center.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Robbery victim recalls ordeal; seeks public's help in finding suspect

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos