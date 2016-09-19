Internal injuries killed woman in Raleigh homicide, police say

The wife of a Wake County woman who was found dead last week and whose husband is accused of murdering her died of internal injuries, according to police.
Volodymyr Kocherhin, 51, of 5713 Panhill Way, just east of Raleigh, was arrested Sunday morning at WakeMed Hospital on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. Police said he had gone there because of medical issues that they did not disclose, and they caught up with him there.
Olha Kocherhina, 44, was found dead behind a furniture store at 5109 New Bern Ave. last Friday. Emergency Medical Services personnel had been dispatched there and called police after they found Kocherhina.
Kocherina was lying in a parking lot behind the store, police said. They have not disclosed whether they know who called paramedics.
The store is about a 2-mile drive from Kocherhin’s address on a cul-de-sac near the Neuse River.
Police did not say how long Kocherhina had been dead when EMS personnel found her. They did not disclose Friday how she died, but a spokeswoman said Monday that internal injuries appeared to be the cause.
A brief arrest warrant charging Kocherhin with murder does not list a weapon.
Information from Kocherhin’s booking after he was arrested shows he was born in Ukraine.
He was held without bail pending a court appearance Monday.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
