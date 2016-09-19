Man charged in holdup at Fifth Third branch in Raleigh

Police charged a 34-year-old Raleigh man with robbery less than 24 hours after, they charged, he held up a bank branch on Six Forks Road.
Eric John Schroeder was arrested at his home at 6531 Paces Arbor Circle about 11:30 a.m. Friday, police said.
Shortly before noon on Thursday, a man passed a note to a teller at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 5500 Six Forks Road and walked out with $1,759, according to an arrest warrant.
Police said shortly after the holdup that the robber did not show a weapon or say he had one.
They charged Schroeder with common law robbery, and he was held in lieu of $75,000 bail pending a Monday court appearance.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
