Two from Georgia charged in Wake County with meth trafficking

A man and woman from Georgia were being held on $2 million bail each and had Monday court appearances scheduled following their arrests on charges of methamphetamine trafficking.
Wake County sheriff’s deputies stopped Jose Manuel Cardona-Rodriguez, 31, of Lilburn, Ga., and Alma Rosa Vallejo-Silva, 41, of Norcross, Ga., were in a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica that authorities stopped at U.S. 70 and Timber Drive in Garner on Friday morning, according to arrest warrants.
Deputies did not specify the quantity of meth they seized, saying in the warrants only that it was at least 400 grams. That is the minimum required for authorities to charge the most serious level of trafficking, a Class C felony.
Cardona Rodriguez and Vallejo-Silva were each charged with two counts of methamphetamine trafficking, one count of conspiracy to traffic and one count of maintaining the Chrysler for keeping and selling drugs.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments