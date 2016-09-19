Wake Forest police charge man with 23 vehicle break-ins

Wake Forest police have charged a man with 23 car break-ins in town last month and this month and one failed attempt.
Robert Kevin Boddie, 42, of 1448 Chalk Road was charged Friday with 23 felony counts of breaking into or entering a vehicle, one count of trying to get into a vehicle and several counts of misdemeanor larceny.
Arrest warrants showed that most of the targeted vehicles were trucks, SUV’s or vans.
The charges against Boddie began with an incident on Aug. 17 and ended with five break-ins and the attempted break-in on Sept. 2, the warrants stated.
Boddie’s bail was set at $125,000, and he was held for a Monday court first appearance.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
