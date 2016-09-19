Dispute on Raleigh street cost man his left thumb, police say

A man lost his left thumb Sunday morning to another man who cut it off with an electric hedge trimmer, according to charges filed by Raleigh police.
Officers were dispatched about 6:30 a.m. to a report of a dispute going on at 527 E. South St., a spokeswoman said.
Before the tangle was over, Leander Ledbetter, 64, of 710 E. South St. was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and intentionally maiming the other man.
He also was charged with misdemeanor damage to real property because a bedroom door was damaged in the dispute, arrest warrants said.
A magistrate set Ledbetter’s bail at $250,000, and he was held for a Monday first court appearance on the felony charges.
