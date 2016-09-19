Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

The Tulsa Police Department released helicopter and dashcam footage showing an incident that ended with an officer shooting and killing an unarmed black man. Terence Crutcher, 40, refused orders at the scene, according to police. Police said one officer fired a stun gun and another officer fired one shot that killed Crutcher, who was black, after investigating his stalled car on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Tulsa Police Department

Durham County

Wildin Guillen Acosta Describes His Arrest

Riverside High School student Wildin Acosta describes how he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Agents in January an taken to a detention center in Georgia. Acosta, who entered the United States illegally spoke during a press conference on Monday, August 29, 2016 in Durham, N.C.

Crime

RAW VIDEO: Man shot and killed, police officer wounded near Raleigh Country Club

A Raleigh police officer was wounded by a gunshot and another man was shot and killed at a house on Donald Ross Drive late Monday morning. The shooting took place at 311 Donald Rose Drive after police responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun who was reportedly trespassing. An officer located the man in the street and gave chase on foot before he was joined by a second officer, according to police.

Editor's Choice Videos