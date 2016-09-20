Crime

September 20, 2016 12:06 PM

Bank branch robbed in Raleigh

From staff reports

RALEIGH

A Bank of America branch on Crabtree Boulevard was robbed Tuesday morning by a man who passed a teller a note demanding money and then fled on foot, police said.

Police said the man was black, stands between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4, and was wearing a plaid shirt and a snap-brim cap with the brim down and a decorative pin on it.

Dispatchers got a call about the robbery at about 10:20 a.m., spokesman Jim Sughrue said.

The bank is at 2499 Crabtree Blvd.

Anyone with information that might help detectives investigating the incident was asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357) or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Editor's Choice Videos