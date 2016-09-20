Bank branch robbed in Raleigh

A Bank of America branch on Crabtree Boulevard was robbed Tuesday morning by a man who passed a teller a note demanding money and then fled on foot, police said.
Police said the man was black, stands between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4, and was wearing a plaid shirt and a snap-brim cap with the brim down and a decorative pin on it.
Dispatchers got a call about the robbery at about 10:20 a.m., spokesman Jim Sughrue said.
The bank is at 2499 Crabtree Blvd.
Anyone with information that might help detectives investigating the incident was asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357) or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Comments