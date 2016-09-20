Gunman shot by police at University City apartment complex

A gunman died after he was shot by police in the parking lot of a University City apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they were searching for someone who had an outstanding warrant at The Village at College Downs complex on Old Concord Road when they saw a man with a gun leave a vehicle.
Police said they approached the man after he got back into the vehicle. The gunman left the vehicle again armed with a firearm “and posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers, who subsequently fired their weapon striking the subject,” police said in a statement. “The officers immediately requested Medic and began performing CPR.”
At least one officer shot the man, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Chief Kerr Putney told reporters at the scene. The person who was shot was not the person officers were searching for to arrest on the outstanding warrants, Putney said.
Medic took the gunman to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they will release the gunman’s name once his family is notified.
Police said they recovered the firearm the assailant was holding when police shot him shortly before 4 p.m. Police were also interviewing witnesses.
As is standard procedure with any officer-involved shooting, CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were followed.
Per department protocol, the officer will be placed on administrative leave. Police have yet to release his name.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS (8477) or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
