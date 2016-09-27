Raleigh Raw surveillance photos released in aftermath of break-in

Police have released surveillance photos that show two suspects in a break-in at the Raleigh Raw juice bar Sunday morning.
Thieves took more than $5,000 worth of electronics, cash and merchandise from the Hargett Street business. The break-in happened between 3:54 and 5:14 a.m., according to a police report.
Suspects are believed to be white males of unknown ages, and one is believed to be known as “Drew,” according to police. At least two suspects are known to have been involved.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org.
