Kidnapping scheme earns Knightdale man life in prison

A Knightdale man was sentenced to life in federal prison this week for his role in a scheme to kidnap and rob a man who had returned home to Raleigh after attending a boxing match in Las Vegas in May 2015.
A federal jury convicted Akin Sean El Precise Bey, 47, of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and a firearms charge on Dec. 7. Bey was sentenced in federal court on Monday.
Prosecutors say Bey and George Lincoln Stanley of Durham broke into the victim’s house and were waiting for him when he returned from Nevada shortly after the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao. Prosecutors say the men beat the victim badly, then took him to a storage unit on Departure Drive in Raleigh, where they tortured him further. The victim was found on a dirt road in rural Nash County, badly injured, with duct tape on his face and neck and ligature marks on his wrists and ankles.
When investigators went to the storage unit, they found fingerprints from Bey and Stanley and blood from the victim, as well as the victim’s identification, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. There were zip ties still attached to a chair in the unit, as well.
Prosecutors say Stanley and Bey had ransacked the victim’s home looking for money, then demanded money from him when he came home and again in the storage unit. The two men took “a large sum of cash,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bey had more than $55,000 in his home when he was arrested.
Stanley, 47, was sentenced to life in prison in June.
Two other men, Hubert Dixon of Durham and Judson Hugh Debnam of Raleigh, were also charged in connection with the case and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. Dixon was sentenced in March to nearly four years in federal prison followed by three years supervised release. Debnam was sentenced Monday to 4 years in prison followed by three years supervised release.
Prosecutors say one of the men knew the victim and that he would have a large amount of cash on hand. The cash was not related to the fight in Las Vegas, said Don Connelly, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Comments