2nd suspect arrested in fatal September shooting

Police have arrested a second suspect in the slaying of a man who was found fatally shot in a minivan late last month.
Daquan Timothy White, 26, was charged with murder in connection with the slaying of Travis Malloy, police said in a news release Sunday. White was being held Sunday at the Wake County Detention Center.
On Sept. 23, police responding to a shooting call found Malloy in a minivan in the 3400 block of Middle Branch Road. Malloy was taken to WakeMed, where he died Sept. 26.
Anthony Darius Neal also has been charged with murder in Malloy’s death.
Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for tips that help solve cases.
Comments