Raleigh police seek thieves who stole smokes

Raleigh police are looking for thieves who broke into three tobacco shops in recent months and made off with dozens of cartons of cigarettes.
Police aren’t sure the same people committed all three crimes but say there are enough similarities in the break-ins that they appear to be related.
The first break-in took place May 24 at Jokers Smokers at 6111 Capital Blvd. The second two happened July 1 and July 25 at Mr. Tobacco at 1811 New Hope Church Road.
Police released surveillance photos that show the suspects dressed in jackets, gloves, masks and hoodies that make it difficult to identify them. Other surveillance photos show two vehicles used by the thieves: a light-colored 1990s model Mercedes Benz sedan and a tan or silver pickup truck that may be a Chevrolet or GMC.
Police ask anyone with information that might help them arrest the thieves to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
