Clerk killed, 2nd man wounded in Johnston County store robbery

A clerk at a Shop N Go store on N.C. 39 in Johnston County south of Zebulon was shot to death late Thursday and another employee was wounded by two men who robbed the store, the county sheriff's office said.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Tammy Amaon said Al Shami Esmail, 29, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ricky Lynch, 51, was shot, but deputies said his wound did not appear to be life threatening. He was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh for treatment and was reported to be in fair condition Friday morning.
A panic alarm triggered on the store’s security system brought authorities there shortly after 11 p.m., Amaon said.
On security video, detectives saw two masked men enter the store and carry out the robbery, Amaon said. They fled in a dark-colored sedan, but that was the only description released.
Esmail and Lynch both lived in western Johnson County, Amaon said.
The sheriff’s office asked anyone who might have any information about the incident to call 919-989-5010.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments