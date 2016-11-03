Robbery charges added for men accused of attack on Johnston deputy

Police have filed robbery and kidnapping charges against two men for a holdup at a Hardee's restaurant on the same night that the pair are accused of trying to murder a Johnston County sheriff's deputy by aiming a car at her after a chase, Chief Tyrone Sutton said Thursday.
Datrel K’chaun Lyons, 19, of Clayton and Gerald Thomas Holmes III, 23, of Smithfield were named in warrants charging them with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping on the night of Oct. 25.
They have been in custody in the Johnston County Jail since early on Oct. 26. Authorities said they fled rather than stop their car for the deputy about 10 p.m. the previous night, then tried to kill her with their car.
The sheriff’s office said a shot was fired at the deputy during the chase, which ended in a cul-de-sac on Spaniel Lane. When the deputy got out of her car to arrest three men who were in the one she had been chasing, the car roared toward her, the sheriff’s office said.
She fired a shot at the car, and it crashed.
One man was caught at the scene, and the other was tracked down by a K-9 about 2:30 a.m.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Tammy Amaon said Thursday that the sheriff’s office is still searching for the third person who was in the vehicle.
Lyons and Holmes are each charged with attempted murder and felony conspiracy in connection with the chase. They are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping in connection with the Hardee’s holdup.
Holmes also was charged with having cocaine when he was arrested.
The two were in court Wednesday on the charges from Princeton police.
They have a court date Nov. 10 on the attempted murder and conspiracy charges.
Holmes also has a court date Monday on armed robbery and kidnapping charges from a 2015 grand jury indictment, court records show.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments