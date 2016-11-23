One charged, more sought in stickup at Subway in Raleigh

Police on Wednesday charged one man with armed robbery and were looking for others in connection with a holdup Tuesday night at a Subway restaurant on Brentwood Road.
Joshua Antione Johnson, 26, of 826 Cumberland St. was questioned by detectives and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of conspiring to commit an armed robbery, records showed.
Police said three people went into the Subway at 2820 Brentwood Road, just east Capital Boulevard, and robbed it about 9 p.m.
One person in the restaurant was hit during the robbery, but did not have serious injuries, police said.
Johnson also was served with two arrest warrants saying he had failed to attend court appearances on previous charges. He was held in lieu of $515,000 pending a court appearance.
They asked that anyone with information that might help detectives investigating the case call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357) or visit the CrimeStoppers website for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
