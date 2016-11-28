Cary police charge heroin, cocaine trafficking from townhouse

A 39-year-old man who was put on probation in June after a drug conviction was facing new charges of heroin and cocaine trafficking Monday following his arrest by town police.
Brock Allen Clark was arrested Sunday morning at his townhouse home at 146 Madison Square Lane, records showed. He was held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Arrest warrants stated that Clark had between 14 and 28 grams of heroin and between 28 and 200 grams of cocaine. Those quantities are sufficient to let police charge trafficking, which is a more serious felony than possession with intent to sell or distribute.
Police also charged Clark with having about 6 ounces of marijuana and using the townhouse to keep and sell drugs, both felonies, and having a digital scale and plastic bags, which are considered drug paraphernalia. That is a misdemeanor.
According to state prison records, Clark was convicted on June 10 of having heroin or opiates with the intent to sell them and with maintaining a place to keep and sell drugs. The charges were from Nov. 25, 2015.
A judge placed Clark on 18 months’ probation.
The records also show that Clark was convicted in Pitt County of second-degree murder in a death that occurred Sept. 30, 1993, when he was 16.
He was convicted in September 1994 and served a little less than nine years in prison before being paroled in July 2013. His parole ended that fall.
