Stroke of pen on checks gets man $1,700 too much, police charge

A 37-year-old homeless man is charged with altering checks to collect an extra $1,700 from a Knightdale man for whom he did renovation work this year.
Arrest warrants taken out by Knightdale police accuse Russell Brooks Brannan of six counts of obtaining property by false pretense between Feb. 19 and May 27.
Raleigh police arrested Brannan on Monday night at a Wake County crisis center on Sunnybrook Road. He was held in lieu of $35,000 bail on those charges and two charges from Durham authorities that accused him of forgery there in August.
According to the arrest warrants that Knightdale police swore out Nov. 22, Brannan altered the numeral “1” on checks to a “4” and was able to get them cashed at the higher amounts.
A spokesman said Tuesday that the checks were for renovation work.
Records show that Brannan told booking officers at the Wake County Detention Center that he has no permanent address.
