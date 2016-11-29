Wake County teacher resigns after charge of sex with student

0:56 NCCU pays tribute to late Chancellor Debra Saunders-White Pause

3:58 Bishop Burbidge talks about leaving Raleigh for his new position in Virginia

0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

10:34 NC State's Mark Gottfried talks about the Wolfpack's victory

0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'