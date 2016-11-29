Wake County teacher resigns after charge of sex with student

A Wake County teacher has resigned after he was arrested on felony criminal charges that he had sex with a high school student when he worked in the Henderson County Public Schools system.
Devon Ross Lategan, a science teacher at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh, resigned Monday, according to a Wake County schools spokeswoman. Lategan had been suspended with pay since last week over the allegations of his conduct when he was a teacher last school year at West Henderson High School.
Lategan, 29, of Warm Wood Lane in Apex was charged Wednesday by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office with one felony count of sexual activity with a student. Investigators say the charge came after allegations Lategan had sexual contact with a 17-year-old female West Henderson High School student in June.
Lategan posted a $50,000 secured bond and was released from jail. He made his first court appearance Monday.
