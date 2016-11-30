Man, wanted in wounding of girl and mother, arrested in Durham

Lamontae Nathaniel Colbert, who police say wounded a 14-year-old girl and her 37-year-old mother when shooting into a Massey Avenue house in September, has been arrested, officials said.
A statement issued Tuesday said that officers had picked up Colbert, 21, on Simmons Street, two blocks from where the shooting happened Sept. 20. He was arrested Monday, the statement said.
The girl was hit in the leg by a bullet, and the mother was grazed by one, police said at the time.
Colbert was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
Police also served him with a warrant charging a misdemeanor probation violation in another county.
Investigators have not disclosed whether they know why the shots were fired into the house just after 12 a.m.
Colbert was being held in lieu of $505,000 bail. He had a first court appearance Tuesday and is scheduled to return to court Dec. 20.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments