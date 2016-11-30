McDougald Terrace residents decry policing in wake of fatal shooting

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount Pause

1:13 Police involved shooting scene at Lake Park Condominiums in Raleigh

3:05 Lawyers for family of man killed by Durham police want more answers

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

1:09 Charlotte police release body- and dash-cam video of Scott shooting

1:43 Family of Keith Lamont Scott reacts to decision not to charge cops

1:20 Reaction to Scott decision

4:26 Community members react to Scott decision

2:20 Charlotte Uprising marches two weeks after police shooting