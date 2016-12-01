Four charged in nighttime killing of man on Durham County road

Four men have been charged with murdering a man who was walking along Angier Avenue in Durham County when he was shot Oct. 20, the sheriff's office announced early Thursday.
Investigators arrested 25-year-old Terrance Lequan Cradle, 36-year-old William Antwan Marrow and 42-year-old Andre Vashon Hilliard. They were being held in the Durham County Detention Center for first court appearances.
The fourth man, Keith Devon Laney, 24, was convicted Nov. 10 of gun possession by a felon in Durham and is being held in the state’s Polk Correctional Institution in Granville County.
The four men are accused of killing Eric Ray, 33, who lived at 3212 Fayetteville St. in Durham.
Ray was found dead in the 3700 block of Angier Avenue. A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said at the time that investigators think he was walking home from work.
Authorities have not said if they know the motive for Ray’s shooting.
All four men were charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.
Cradle was also charged with gun possession by a felon and cocaine possession, records show.
The sheriff’s office did not disclose where the men were arrested or the circumstances. All are from Durham.
