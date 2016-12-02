2 found shot to death at hotel off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh

Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left two people dead in a hotel on Arrow Drive, near the Crabtree Valley Mall.
Officers had secured a crime scene at the America’s Best Value Inn at 3921 Arrow Drive, and homicide detectives were working to determine what happened.
Police answered a call about shots being heard at 4:53 a.m. and found the bodies, they said.
It was not known if detectives had an idea what led to the incident or if police suspect anyone else was involved.
The bodies were believed to have been found in a second-floor room, but that was not confirmed.
