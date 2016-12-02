Teen trio arrested on heroin, cocaine charges at Raleigh hotel

Three 16-year-olds were charged with heroin trafficking and cocaine possession after police arrested them at a Capital Boulevard hotel Thursday afternoon.
Arrest warrants charged Mykelle Lamont Holden-Gilchrist, Francisco Alejandro Nordstrom and Zahmir Akeil Ramee Williams with having between 4 and 14 grams of heroin and 3.4 grams of crack cocaine and a digital scale when they were at the City Studios Inn & Suites at 2910 Capital Blvd.
The quantities police cited led to charges of heroin trafficking, possession of cocaine with intent to sell or distribute. Both are felonies.
The scale, which police usually treat as evidence of drug sales, led to a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested the three youths about 1:30 p.m., records show.
A magistrate set bail at $75,000 each for Holden-Gilchrist, of 538 Granite St.; Williams, of 524 Dorothea Road, and Nordstrom, of 3512 Greywood St.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments