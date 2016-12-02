Police charge man, 22, raped 12-year-old girl in Raleigh

A 22-year-old man was charged Thursday night with three counts of raping a 12-year-old Raleigh girl last spring.
Alexander Dejesus Sigaru-Argueta of 2904 Red Clay Drive was charged after being questioned at the Greens Dairy Road police station where detectives who handles crimes against children are headquartered, records show.
Sigaru-Argueta is accused of three counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult.
The arrest warrant states that the crimes happened between April 1 and May 31 this year. A police spokesman said Sigaru-Argueta knew the girl before the time detectives say a crime happened.
Rape of a child by an adult is a Class B1 felony and carries a punishment of up to 25 years in prison. State law says the punishment can be as high as life in prison if a judge finds harm to a victim was “of such brutality, duration, severity, degree, or scope beyond that normally committed.”
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials issued a detainer request to Wake County authorities, saying ICE has questions about the immigration status of Sigaru-Argueta, who is from El Salvador. The request is to keep him in custody for 48 hours after he might otherwise be released.
A magistrate set Sigaru-Argueta’s bail at $2 million, and he was in custody at the Wake County Detention Center pending a first court appearance Friday.
