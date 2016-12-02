Police charge man, 22, raped 12-year-old girl in Raleigh

1:22 EXCLUSIVE: DA on Keith Lamont Scott shooting aftermath: "It was a false-narrative world that began spinning out of control" Pause

0:16 Heavy police presence at shooting scene at Lake Park Condominiums in Raleigh Wednesday

1:13 Police involved shooting scene at Lake Park Condominiums in Raleigh

0:48 Witness describes hearing gunshots at Raleigh apartment complex where police officer and suspect were injured in a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon

0:09 Police officer hospitalized after shooting in Raleigh

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

14:06 Durham police chief briefs reporters after fatal officer-involved shooting

2:43 DNA expert questioned on evidence in Peterson case

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

0:33 'No rhyme or reason' for spike in thefts from Carolinas gun stores