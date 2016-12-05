12 pounds of meth seized from Raleigh apartment; 2 face charges

Wake County sheriff's deputies have arrested two men on methamphetamine trafficking charges that officials said involved more than 12 pounds of the drug at an apartment in Raleigh.
Arrest warrants also charged that Elvis Jose Fabre-Ovalle and Ygnacio Ynoa had sold meth to an undercover agent twice last month.
Ovalle, 24, and Ynoa, 49, were each held on more than $7.8 million bail after their arrests Friday and were due to make court appearances Monday.
Both men live in a rental house at 4712 Silverdene St. in northeast Raleigh, a little over a mile from the apartment, records show.
The arrests came less than two weeks after deputies arrested three people on meth-manufacturing charges.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments