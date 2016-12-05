Second murder arrest made in death of Durham 17-year-old

A second person has been charged with murder and arrested in the death of a 17-year-old found shot to death at a Pilot Street apartment complex Nov. 1, police said Monday.
Jose Anthony Morales of Durham was arrested on his 50th birthday, last Thursday, police said in a news release.
The other person charged with murder in the death of Demoraea Fennell is Jaquinta Antanette Cole, 25, who was brought to Durham Nov. 13 from Monroe, La., where she had been arrested.
Nikee Lamar Black, 26, of Durham was arrested with Cole. He is charged with felony conspiracy in the homicide.
Police found Fennell dead after they were sent to a call about a shooting in the 400 block of Pilot Street in the early morning.
