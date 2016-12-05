30-plus kilos of cocaine among drugs seized in 3 Wake, Raleigh busts

Three men were facing drug trafficking charges in Wake County on Monday – two involving cocaine and one involving heroin – after their arrests Friday and Saturday by sheriff's deputies and Raleigh police.
Friday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies said, Jorge Osorio-Coria, 26, of 1523 W. 227th St. in Torrance, Calif., had more than 30 kilograms – over 66 pounds – of cocaine in a Jeep Liberty that had no license plate.
A sheriff’s deputy stopped Osorio-Coria on Interstate 40 at Airport Boulevard about 2:30 p.m., records show
Deputies charged Osorio-Coria with two counts of cocaine trafficking and with using the Jeep to keep and sell drugs.
In the Saturday arrest, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Bryont Wade Mims, 49, after stopping him at Old Stage Road and Octone Drive in Willow Springs.
Mims, of 6400 Mims Road had been named in a Nov. 16 arrest warrant that says he had 29 grams (about an ounce) of cocaine on Nov. 1 along with 12.5 grams of marijuana intended for sale.
Following the traffic stop, deputies added charges of trafficking in cocaine and manufacturing cocaine.
The trafficking count was passed on what deputies said was 41.5 grams (about 1.5 ounces) of cocaine. The manufacturing charge can include packaging cocaine as well as actually making it.
They also charged Mims with misdemeanor marijuana possession and failing to appear when he was supposed to be in court in an earlier case. A magistrate set his bail at $1.1 million, says Mims has a history not showing up in court.
Other charges against Mims say he illegally had two .38-caliber revolvers, a stolen 9mm semiautomatic handgun and a .410-gauge shotgun. Mims is a felon and cannot have firearms. He also used a single-wide mobile home to keep and store drugs and had 28 oxycodone tablets illegally, arrest warrants say.
On Friday, Raleigh police charged Jimmy Lee Parker Jr., 44, of 4707 Walden Pond Drive in Raleigh with having about 79 grams (about 2.8 ounces) of heroin and with using the condominium where he lives to keep and sell heroin and marijuana.
Police also charged that Parker, a felon, illegally had a 9mm handgun.
