Troopers seek driver in fatal wreck

The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a man who troopers say was driving when his car ran off the road, struck a ditch, overturned and caused the death of his passenger last week.
Pablo Liberto Martinex, 22, of the 4000 block of Reconciliation Drive in Raleigh, was driving on U.S. 401 near Ten Ten Road on Dec. 1 when his 2011 Nissan drove off the road, hit a ditch and overturned, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.
Passenger Griselda Liberto Martinex, 25, of Raleigh, died of her injuries at the scene.
The Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information to call the Raleigh Highway Patrol at 919-733-4400 or 919-733-3861.
