Morrisville police search for suspect in robbery of bank inside Wal-Mart

Morrisville police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank inside a local Wal-Mart.
At about 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Morrisville police responded to a robbery at the Woodforest National Bank inside the Wal-Mart on Shiloh Glenn Drive, according to a news release.
An unknown man entered the bank and allegedly showed a note to the teller demanding money. He is described as being in his early 30s and about six feet tall.
The suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of money, the release said. He was last seen running in the direction of Chapel Hill Road.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrisville Police Department at 919-463-1600.
The North Carolina Bankers Association offers a reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone responsible for robbing a bank or savings institution in North Carolina.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
