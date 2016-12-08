2 Wake County men arrested on felony child-abuse charges

Two Wake County men were facing felony child-abuse charges Thursday following their arrests by two law enforcement agencies.
Nicholas Vincent Lebbad, 23, of 839 Colt St. in Wake Forest was being held on $200,000 bail.
Wake Forest police arrested Lebbad at his home Wednesday night. An arrest warrant that accused him of intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury said he caused bruises on the face and body of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old child on Dec. 3.
Wake County sheriff’s deputies arrested Arnold Benjamin Dyer, 26, of 1200 Penselwood Drive, off Old Milburnie Road, Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.
A warrant accused Dyer of intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury, saying he caused bleeding in the brain of his 6-month-old child on Oct. 1.
Dyer was held on $250,000 bail after his afternoon arrest.
Both men were set for first court appearances Thursday.
