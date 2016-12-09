Clayton police ask public’s help to solve gun-store rifle thefts

Police want members of the public to tell them of federal officials about anything they saw on East Main Street around the time thieves broke into Trigger Happy Guns & Accessories last month and took five assault-style rifles.
The crooks got into the store at 227 E. Main St. by throwing a brick through a show window about 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, police said.
The stolen guns were AR-15-style weapons. They were made by Palmetto State Armory, Anderson Manufacturing and Rock River Arms, small companies that specialize in customized weapons.
Police declined to say whether they have leads in the case, but they asked anyone who saw anything that morning or who knows anything about the five specific guns to call ClaytonCrimeStoppers at 919-359-TIPZ (8479) or 800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), the firearms hotline of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF).
