Accessory charge for woman who police say drove murder suspect

Brittany Jenzell Hooks, who police said drove a car for a murder suspect fleeing from them Dec. 4, has been charged with being an accessory after the killing by being the getaway driver and having stolen property connected to the crime at the America's Best Value Inn.
Hooks, 27, had been freed on bail after being arrested at the end of a car chase from which police said Brandon Xavier Hill fled on foot.
Police arrested her Thursday morning at her home at 8108 Green Lantern St., and her bail was set at $1 million by order of a Superior Court judge, according to court papers.
An arrest warrant refers to “property used or stolen during the commission of murder,” but discloses no details.
U.S. Marshals arrested Hill on Wednesday in Florida on a warrant in which Raleigh police charged him with killing 28-year-old Dwayne Garvey on Dec. 2.
Seaga Edward Gillard, 28, was arrested the day after the killings and accused of shooting 22-year-old April Lynn Holland to death in the room where police found her and Garvey’s bodies before dawn. A woman had reported hearing shots, bringing officers to the hotel on Arrow Drive, off Blue Ridge Road near Glenwood Avenue.
Gillard was charged this week with a rape that happened in a Morrisville hotel in October.
When Hooks was arrested after the car chase ended in Durham County, she was charged with fleeing to elude police, speeding, driving without a license, reckless driving and running a red light. Those figured in the charge of being an accessory.
Police have not disclosed whether have a theory about why Garvey and Holland were killed.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
