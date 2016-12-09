Durham police make plea to public in search for stolen puppy

A stolen gray-and-white pup last seen wearing a pink collar is the focus of a police dog-hunt, and the department is asking the public for leads they can track.
Scarlet was in the back seat of a pickup truck in the parking lot of the Sav-A-Lot store at 810 N. Alston Ave. on the afternoon of Nov. 30 while her owner was inside for no more than five minutes, police said.
When he came out, Scarlet was gone, a police spokeswoman said Friday.
Investigators have been unable to get enough information to find Scarlet, so they are asking for tips from people who know anything or suspect they do.
If you have information about where Scarlet is or the person who took her, call Cpl. J. Brigante at 919-560-4281, ext. 29118, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrest in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
