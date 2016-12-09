Man killed in Durham County shooting on Old Oxford Road

A Durham County man was shot to death Friday morning in the 1300 block of Old Oxford Road, and sheriff's deputies were questioning a person about it, they reported.
The sheriff’s office said the shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m.
The victim was not identified while deputies were informing his family, they said.
Officials did not disclose anything about the person they were questioning.
They asked that anyone with information that could help investigators contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at 919-560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
Durham CrimeStoppers offers rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only. Anonymous information is accepted via email at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
