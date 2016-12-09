Louisburg man charged with throwing punch that put store worker in critical condition

A Louisburg man was arrested by police there Friday after Wake Forest police took out an arrest warrant Friday that charges him with punching a Home Depot cashier Tuesday night and putting him in the hospital in critical condition.
Charles Sidney Mayo, 31, of 1514 E. River Road faces one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was being held in the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $50,000, Wake Forest police said in a statement.
According to police, Mayo was arguing with a cashier a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Home Depot at 11915 Capital Blvd.
Mayo punched the cashier in the face, and the man fell to the floor, the statement said.
The cashier was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, police said. He was not identified, but police said he was in critical, but stable, condition Friday.
Mayo was convicted in Franklin County in 2007 of a misdemeanor assault a little over three years earlier. He also was convicted a few days later of being an accessory after the fact to a murder in 2005.
Wake Forest police did not disclose the source of the argument Tuesday.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
