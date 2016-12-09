Raleigh driver faces several charges in fatal downtown crash

Police have filed several charges, including felony death by motor vehicle, against the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal accident in downtown Raleigh in late October.
Police say Christian Dewain Cosme, 24, of Quail Hollow Drive was driving a Dodge SUV that collided with a car at about 3:07 a.m. on Oct. 22. Police say Cosme was driving east on Morgan Street when he ran the red light at Blount and hit an Acura driven by Austin Reece Baucom of Branch Road in Raleigh.
Baucom, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. Cosme, who had been hospitalized, is now in the Wake County Detention Center.
The posted speed limit for both streets is 35 mph, and police estimate that Cosme’s Honda SUV was traveling at 45 mph at the time of the collision, according to the accident report.
In addition to the felony charge, Cosme also was cited with DWI, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, failure to stop at a red light, possession of marijuana, possession of an open container of alcohol, and a seat belt violation.
Comments