Multiple shots fired in Cary townhouse community, witnesses say

Police are investigating a reported incident in which a man fired a gun at a Cary townhouse, then shot a woman who had just arrived in a SUV.
Witnesses reported hearing at least nine shots on Collington Drive in the Pirates Cove subdivision, just off Maynard Road. Multiple police units were on the scene at about 7 p.m.
A man drove to the neighborhood, got out of his vehicle and began firing at one of the townhouses, according to people who saw the incident unfold. Then a woman pulled up in a second vehicle, and the man turned and fired shots at her, witnesses said.
The woman was still in the SUV, which was running, at 7:30 p.m.
Staff writer Dawn Harris contributed to this report.
