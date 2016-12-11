Armed robbery in Duke Gardens

Someone was robbed in Sarah P. Duke Gardens on Saturday, Duke University police reported.
The robbery was reported at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
The suspect was described as a black male, 6 feet tall, thin to medium build, late 30s, clean-shaven, short to medium hair, black sweat shirt, dark blue jeans, and armed with knife and stun gun.
A Duke alert was sent to students Saturday afternoon after the robbery. An all-clear message was issued shortly after, though no arrest had been made.
Information about the victim, what was stolen and any injuries was not released.
Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact the Duke University Police Department at 919-684-2444.
