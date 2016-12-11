Crime

December 11, 2016 2:44 PM

Man wounded in shooting at Raleigh nightclub

By Abbie Bennett

Raleigh

A man was shot outside a nightclub on Capital Boulevard near Buffaloe Road early Sunday, according to police.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, Raleigh police officers were called to WakeMed hospital. A man with a gunshot wound had arrived in a privately owned vehicle, police spokesman Jim Sughrue said in an email Sunday afternoon.

Justin Turrell Griffis, 28, had been shot a short time earlier in the parking lot of Club Ego, 4030 Capital Blvd.

Griffis’ injuries were not life-threatening, Sughrue said.

No other details were released.

“Follow-up investigation remains underway to determine the circumstances involved,” Sughrue said.

