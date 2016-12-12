Trio of young men stick up Clayton gas station

Three men with a gun held up a gas station on U.S. 70 early Monday, and police quickly distributed security-camera images of the trio in hopes that someone will recognize them or their clothing.
One of the men held a gun while all three grabbed an undiclosed amount of cash as well as cigars and cigarettes from behind the counter in the Han-dee-Hugo’s at 11928 U.S. Business 70 West, near Shotwell Road, police said in a news release.
No customers were in the business when the men came in about 1:45 a.m., police said.
The clerk on duty was not hurt, they said.
The three drove off in a white, older Ford Explorer and turned onto Shotwell Road, the release said.
Police appealed to anyone who recognizes the men, their clothes or the vehicle description or who saw activity at the busy intersection to call Clayton Police at 919-553-4611 or Clayton CrimeStoppers at 919-359-TIPZ (8479). Callers can remain anonymous.
