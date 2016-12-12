Suspect in Durham armed robbery found at hotel, arrested

A 21-year-old man whom police had named as a suspect in a holdup in an apartment-building parking lot in October has been taken into custody, authorities said.
Members of a U.S. Marshals Service interagency task force that looks for fugitives tracked Russell Lee Wright to a Red Roof Inn on N.C. 55 and arrested him on Friday, police said.
Those incidents happened Oct. 19.
In addition to armed robbery and assault charges from the holdup, police have accused Wright of stealing a gun and a car the same day.
Wright was being held on $1 million bail in the Durham County Detention Center.
Authorities were still searching for Jamel Tyree Wright, 19, who was charged in the parking-lot robbery and in a holdup at a pizza restaurant a few days later.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments