Second of two suspects arrested in Oct. robbery of Durham couple

The second of two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery in which a man and woman and their teenage son were held up in an apartment complex parking lot on Oct. 24. has been arrested by police, they reported.
Elijah Rakwon Swain, 19, was picked up Sunday on Holloway Street, according to a statement issued Monday.
A grand jury indicted Swain on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit that crime. Police had obtained arrest warrants accusing him of two counts each of armed robbery, conspiracy and assault by pointing a gun.
The other man police were seeking, Russell Lee Wright, was arrested Dec. 16 at a Red Roof Inn hotel on N.C. 55.
A man called police Oct. 24 to say that as he got out of his truck outside the apartments in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road, two men accosted him. One had a gun and the other had a knife, police reported,
The thieves got away with two cell phones and a wedding ring, the man told officers.
The couple’s son, 13, was scratched during the incident, police said, but they did not disclose how that happened.
Swain was held on $805,000 bail after his arrest. He went in front of a judge Monday and has court hearings again on Jan. 9.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
